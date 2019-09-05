|
|
NINA DUBCZAK 1927 - 2019 Nina, our Mama, Babcya, and Prababcya, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the family she so loved, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the age of 91 after a prolonged illness at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre. Nina was born on September 23, 1927 in the village of Kobyle in Western Ukraine. As a young woman, she escaped the horrors of wartime Ukraine with her mother Olena and brother Eugene. They ultimately found safety in a displaced persons camp in Ulm, Germany. When the war ended, Nina and Olena made their way to Bradford, England, where she met her beloved Volodymyr. Nina and Volodymyr were married in Bradford in 1950, and set off for a new life in Canada in 1952. They settled in Toronto and built a loving family and broad social network, as active members of the Ukrainian Canadian community. Nina and Volodymyr were rarely separated during their happy 59 years together raising their family in an environment rich in the values of hard work, friendship, community involvement, strong faith and a good sense of humour. Nina is survived by her loving children, Myra Junyk (Myron) and Roman (Roma); grandchildren, Stephanie (Daniel Soltys), Natalie (Taras Rosocha), Mattay, Maxym and Adelle; and great-grandchildren, Cassandra, Nicholas, Julian and Ella. We will all miss her happy voice and infectiously friendly nature. Our family is particularly grateful to the nursing team at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre. Visitation will occur at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre Chapel, 60 Richview Rd., Etobicoke, on Thursday, September 5 from 6-8 p.m. with Panachyda at 7 p.m. Funeral will be on Friday, September 6 at the Ukrainian Care Centre at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre. Online condolences at www.cardinalfuneralhomes.com. Rest in peace Babcya Nina.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 5 to Sept. 9, 2019