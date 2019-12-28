|
NINA MARY DERKACH FAWCETT Peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved spouse of the late Murray Fawcett (April 21, 2019). Loving sister of Natalie Bullard (the late Bill) and sister-in-law of Helen Derkach. Predeceased by her parents Fred and Annie Derkach and brother Walter Derkach. Cherished aunt of Lesley and Darrin Haibach, Cheryl Grummett, Greg and Janet Bullard. Dear great-aunt of Kayley, Joshua, Carly, Cole, Connor and Scarlett. Nina will be dearly missed by her cousins Donna Melnykovych, Oksana and Wasyl Kaschuk and Leslie. Survived by her step-children Julia Fawcett and David (Nancy) Fawcett and grandchildren Cody, Emily, Jesse and Thomas. Nina retired from a 30 plus year career at Loblaw Companies Limited. She assisted Murray with the Fawcett-Langdon Gallery in Burlington. She was a past member of the Glendale Curling Club and Bronte Harbour Yacht Club and a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. Nina will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Visitation at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the chapel on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. For those who wish, donations in memory of Nina to the , Heart and Stroke Foundation, Guide Dogs of Canada, the Burlington Humane Society or a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020