Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
RCYC
141 St George St.
Nina MCFARLAND


1924 - 2019
NINA MCFARLAND Sadly on September 25, Nina passed away in her 95th year, after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late John McFarland. Proud and loving mother of Peggy (Paul) and the late John (Alie). Dear sister of the late Bert Thompson (Anna) and Peggy Juliand. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews, and step-grandchildren Joel and Adam (Brittany). Nina will be particularly missed by her nieces Margaret, Nina and Mary with whom she had a very close relationship, and by her adorable grand-niece Phoebe, who brought great joy to her last four years. Nina was born in Port Colborne, Ontario in 1924. After her father died in 1927, her mother moved the family to Europe, where she went to school in Austria, France and Switzerland. There, Nina developed a profound and lasting love and appreciation of art, music, and culture. Nina attended Oakwood Collegiate in Toronto for grade 13 and graduated with a master's degree from U of T. Nina then worked in Detroit and New York before returning to Toronto in 1958 to get married, have a family, and continue her career. Nina retired in 1989 as the Director of Vocational and Recreational Services ("Big Mac" to her staff) at Whitby Psychiatric Hospital. After she retired, Nina had time to travel off the beaten track, and take courses and attend lectures to further expand her sharp intellect. Nina had a strong determination, and a love of the arts and travel and threw great parties, which continues to inspire those who knew her. Nina will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of Nina's life will take place at the RCYC (141 St George St.) on November 12th from 3 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019
