|
|
NIPHAPHAT GOULD (Tori) On September 11, 2019 at home. Tori Gould, beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Top, Stamp, Stang, and Samuel. Devoted daughter of Puangrak and Nipat Banyen (of Thailand). Dear sister of Panida Banyen, and Nattapong Banyen. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the Temple Sinai section of Lambton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka 705-726- 5199.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17, 2019