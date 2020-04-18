|
NITA ANNE PATRICIA HOLMES Nita Anne Patricia Holmes (née Scott) passed away peacefully at Caressant Care in Woodstock, Ontario on April 16, 2020, 13 days after her 89th birthday. She was born in Wiarton, Ontario in 1931. She was a long-time resident of Toronto, graduate of Havergal College and Wellesley School of Nursing, and a member of the Granite Club. She served many causes, most recently in the Community of Woodstock and the Woodstock Hospital Auxiliary. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will happen when possible. Predeceased by her husband Ronald Paget Holmes, and her son Peter Holmes. Survived by her 3 sons Geoffrey (Pat), Richard (Mary) and Michael (Monica), 8 grandchildren and an expanding family of greatgrandchildren. Donations can be made to the Woodstock Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020