NOEL JAMES 'Nollie' (née Simpson formerly Soule) Nollie died July 2, 2019, at home, as she wanted, surrounded by those who loved her. She was in her 97th year, but from her perspective, it was a little too soon. Unfortunately, what seemed a never ending winter lessened her resolve to keep going. But we are ever so happy she did get to feel the sun on her face - which she always loved - and the warmth of a glorious June afternoon, before deciding it was time to move on. Dearly loved mother of John (Ginny), Barbie, and Colin (Jackie Carlos) Soule and loving grandmother of Amy, David, Claire, Ally, and granddog, Charlie. Beloved wife of Norman (2006), and lifelong friend of former husband, Halliwell Soule (2010). Much loved stepmother of Deb (Bill Bates), Colin, and Valerie (Dan Scorgie), and grandmother of Ted, Leah (Erik) and their children, Noah and Caleb, Lindsay (Dennis) and their Jake, Jame (Katie) and their little Octavia, Jeff (Natalie), Taylor, Fraser and Dani (Elliot) and their Aubrey. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother - a wonderful home maker, gardener, baker, world traveler, and true friend - delighting in all her family, and in all the world she was fortunate to see. She held a special place in her heart for animals, but especially for her kitties, Robin and Wiggy, who are with her now. With very special thanks to Pauline Stacey, Anne Richards, and Jackie Morgan, who loved her, cared for her, and made her laugh. And our thanks to Delmanor Glen Abbey's wonderful staff, who likewise loved her and made her smile. A private family service and burial at Woodland Cemetery has occurred. Remembrances may be forwarded to Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington (905-632-3333). For those who wish, please consider donations to the Burlington Humane Society, or a charity of your choice. To our darling mother, you will be always loved, and always remembered. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2019