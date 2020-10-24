E. NOEL SPINELLI C.M., C.Q. 1927 - 2020 In Montreal, on Friday, October 16, 2020, E. Noël Spinelli passed away, surrounded by his loved ones. A dynamic and generous entrepreneur, a visionary man, E. Noël Spinelli built one of the first groups of automobile dealerships in Quebec. A figure of influence who shone throughout the automotive industry in Canada. He played a leading role in the dissemination of Montreal culture, mainly in the musical field. He made classical music accessible to fellow citizens. Thanks to his passion and his great generosity, many young musicians have seen international careers open up before them. He is survived by his son, Pierre (Élise Savard); his daughter, Suzanne (Normand Dupéré); his grandchildren, Mathieu (Claudia Lefebvre), Anthony (Marie-Ève Girard), Marissa, Louca; and his great-grandchildren, Mila and Charlotte. He leaves his longtime companion, Arlene Porter, the children, and grandchildren of the latter. He also leaves behind his sister, Lise (Robert Daoust), his many nephews, nieces, and long-time friends. The family would especially like to thank Isabelle Diaz and the entire team at the McGill Hospital Center for the excellent care provided. He was predeceased by his brother Jean, his sisters Marie, Thérèse, Laurette and Ann. The family will receive condolences at J.J. Cardinal Funeral Home located at 2125 Notre Dame Street, Lachine, Tuesday, October 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The funeral service, by invitation only, will be held at Saints-Anges de Lachine Church, 1400, Saint-Joseph Blvd, Lachine on Wednesday, October 28 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be broadcast via the following Facebook pages: Saints-Anges de Lachine and Spinelli Lexus Lachine. Due to the pandemic, as per the funeral home and church requirements, wearing a mask and social distancing is mandatory. Donations to La fondation des Saints-Anges en musique de Lachine, 1400 Saint-Joseph Blvd, Lachine H8S 2M8, or a foundation of your choice in Noël Spinelli's memory would be greatly appreciated.



