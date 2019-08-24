|
NOEL ZELDIN It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Noel Zeldin, in his 101st year, Thursday, August 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty Zeldin. Loving companion and best friend of Evie Smith. Father and father-in-law of Teri and Ken Brown, Rob and the late Marlene Zeldin, Marilyn Zeldin and the late Lanita Leonard. Grandfather of Darrin, Mia and Michael, David and Sara, Michael and Lindsay, Jamie and Stephanie, Adam and Danielle. Great-grandfather of Max, Noah and Levy Back, Ruby, Hannah, Reid, Carter, Mason, Maddox, Penelope, Margot, and Jack Zeldin. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Thanks to Aurora Pastrana for her care and kindness. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Beth Sholom Synagogue Section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Betty and Noel Zeldin Endowment Fund c/o The Baycrest Foundation, 416- 785-2875, www.baycrest.orgor to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019