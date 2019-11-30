|
NOLI CARMEL SWATMAN (née Feehily) Passed away in her 79th year after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Norfinch Care Community Nursing Home, with her husband and son-in-law by her side. Born in Sligo, Ireland on July 8, 1940 to the late Agnes and Jim Feehily. Adored wife of Trevor (Teb) Randolph Swatman. Beloved mother of Deirdre Swatman (Josh Benish), and Carrie Swatman (Chris Miller). Loving Granny to James and Lola Miller, and loving Granna to Declan Benish, and doting aunt and friend to many. Noli was retired from York University where she worked for 30 years, and was the Director of the Office of Research Administration (ORA). Friends may visit at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (Bayview and Langstaff) on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Joseph of the funeral home. Interment to be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto would be appreciated by the family as your expression of sympathy.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019