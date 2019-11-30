You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
View Map
Noli Carmel SWATMAN


1940 - 2019
Noli Carmel SWATMAN Obituary
NOLI CARMEL SWATMAN (née Feehily) Passed away in her 79th year after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Norfinch Care Community Nursing Home, with her husband and son-in-law by her side. Born in Sligo, Ireland on July 8, 1940 to the late Agnes and Jim Feehily. Adored wife of Trevor (Teb) Randolph Swatman. Beloved mother of Deirdre Swatman (Josh Benish), and Carrie Swatman (Chris Miller). Loving Granny to James and Lola Miller, and loving Granna to Declan Benish, and doting aunt and friend to many. Noli was retired from York University where she worked for 30 years, and was the Director of the Office of Research Administration (ORA). Friends may visit at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (Bayview and Langstaff) on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Joseph of the funeral home. Interment to be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto would be appreciated by the family as your expression of sympathy.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019
