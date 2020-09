Or Copy this URL to Share

NOMI TISCH On Friday, September 25, 2020, at home. Nomi Tisch, beloved wife of Thomas. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael Zitney and Deena Baltman, David Zitney, and Rhona Zitney, Devoted grandmother of Madeleine, and Emile. Memorial donations may be made to the Jewish National Fund, 416-638- 7200.



