Services Celebration of Life 2:30 PM The Faculty Club at University of Toronto

Obituary Condolences Flowers NONIE TAYLOR (nee Robinson) Died peacefully in her 101st year at Christie Gardens in Toronto on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Nonie, beloved wife of the late R.A.H. (Dick) Taylor of New Liskeard and Bermuda. Loving mother of Bob and Mandy of Toronto and predeceased by son, Michael, of Haileybury. Fond mother-in-law of Suzi Taylor Aro of Orillia and Andy Thomson of Toronto. Predeceased by Bob's partner, Roopchan Suraj. Proud grandmother of Vicky Taylor (Michael Hawes) of Atlanta, Alex Thomson of Orillia, and Fraser Thomson of Calgary. Sadly predeceased by granddaughter, Deborah Susan Windelov. Great-grandmother of Aloysius Hawes. Survived by her sister, Mary Kilgour of Toronto. Predeceased by brothers, Judge J. B. and Howard Robinson, and sister, Barbara Brooks. Fond aunt to many Taylor and Robinson nieces and nephews. A graduate of Household Science from Victoria College at U of T in 1939, preceded by two years at Mac Hall in Guelph and followed with a refresher year at U of T in the '70s. Nonie maintained a life long interest (some friends would say "practice") in researching nutritional and medical issues, and advising her friends and family with detailed, annotated advice in her tiny perfect writing. She was our family's (and a few friends) consultant on correct spelling and grammar; proper deportment and manners; and correct dates and people in British history. She balanced these expectations with an equally deep concern and caring for those in and out of her circle. She was actively involved in community organizations and churches in both New Liskeard and Bermuda and was instrumental in helping develop services and a school for developmentally challenged youth in the Temiskaming area. She led a full and rewarding life - first, involved in a vibrant northern community; then, after Dick's retirement, engaged with new friends and the beauty of Bermuda; and finally in Toronto, nourished by the city's cultural life and her extended family and friends. Her last fifteen years were spent happily at Christie Gardens, where latterly, she was attentively cared for by staff and the loving attention of Seamus Casey. Private funeral arrangements will be followed by a celebration of Nonie's life at The Faculty Club at University of Toronto on Friday, March 15 at 2:30 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in New Liskeard, the Temiskaming Foundation, Camp Quality Canada or Ecojustice, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries