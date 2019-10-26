|
|
NORA BETH SMITH (nee Gage) 1919 - 2019 On October 12, in her 100th year, peacefully at Chartwell Regency Retirement Home in Port Credit. Beth lived long and well, and enjoyed excellent health until very recently. She was born in Braintree, Essex, England and at the outbreak of war, joined the WAF (RAF). She met and married Allison Smith, RCAF. Beth came to Canada as a war bride where she lived in St. Lambert, Quebec and with her husband raised their family. She and Allison retired to England where she spent a further thirty years before returning to live once again in Canada for the last seven years of her life. She is survived by her three daughters, Lesley Carolyn Fleming (Don Fleming d. 2013), Gail Elizabeth Smith (Roger Peart) and Andrea Beth Smith (Fryatt); her grandchildren, Calum Fryatt, Andrew and Oliver Peart (Michele Peart); and great- grandchildren, Liam and Julia Peart. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8, 11:00 a.m., at Trinity-St. Paul Anglican Church, 26 Stavebank Road, Port Credit. At a later date a service will be held in Sidmouth, England, after which Beth will go to join her husband, Allison (d. 2002) in Sidbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beth's name to: Royal Conservatory of Music Scholarship Fund, Taylor Academy. Online: www.rcmusic.com/ DonateInMemory or, 416-408-2824 ext. 457.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019