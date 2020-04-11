You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
NORA CATHERINE CROWE (Fitzie) Died April 4, 2020, age 96, peacefully at Kingston General Hospital, surrounded by family in her last days. Loving wife of 70 years to Denny, who died in 2017. Dearly loved mother of David (Janet Smith), Michael (Vivienne), and Trish (Michael McGrath), and dear sister of Michael Fitzpatrick. Predeceased by her son Doug (Sindi). Proud Grannie of Sarah (Peter Dawe) Matthew (Audrey Hatfield), Nathan (Kyla Craig), Geoffrey (Suzanne), Cameron Gale (Jessica Lam) and Heather Gale (Thomas Hoy). Joyful Great-Grannie of Jordan, George, Sophie, Penelope Jane, Logan and Lillian. Honourary Grannie to Erin McGrath, Jodie McGrath, Mark McGrath, Lexa Poulos and Bronwyn Poulos. Fond out-law of Penelope Hart, Dan Gale, Wen Bogues and Marie Aslanian. Special friend of Josie de-Leon, Natalice Nagy and Sam Sharma. This Ottawa valley woman walked through the world with open arms and charmed everyone in her path. She faced every life-challenge with positivity, determination and great style, was the best secret keeper, bridge player, mini-stick hockey player, pie baker and jam confectioner. Tradition was important as was her faith. She loved nothing more than gatherings with friends and family. Fitzie enhanced Denny's military career by being a talented host of dinner parties, wonderful maker of friends and a masterful diplomat. Her life revolved around Denny and his around her. We imagine him greeting her with a G & T at the pearly gates. We will celebrate Fitzie's life when circumstances permit. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Reid & Sons Funeral Home, 309 Johnson Street, Kingston, Ontario, K7L 1Y6. Recognising her desire to nurture, please consider a donation to the Zal and Rose Yanovsky Breakfast Fund, through the Community Foundation for Kingston and Area or to your local food bank. As Fitzie said to her children and grandchildren just before she died, "Live a good life. Be happy."
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020
