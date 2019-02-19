Services Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Hamilton Club Resources More Obituaries for NORA GODARD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? NORA GODARD

1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers NORA GODARD This is a tribute to a woman who lived a long, full and happy life. Nora Alice (Hewson) Godard died February 14, 2019, Valentine's Day, of old age. She was 98. Nora was born in Hamilton December 21, 1920, the winter solstice, just after the end of the Great War. She lost her father in that pre-antibiotic era when she was two, her beloved younger brother, Sydney, was killed in action over Germany in 1944, and her adored husband, Don, died in 1976. But they had raised four free-range kids to responsible adulthood in an atmosphere of warmth and laughter, a legacy of her own upbringing in which many cousins, aunts and uncles helped instill the can-do attitude she kept throughout her life and that she imparted not only to her children, Geoff (Kim Kennedy), Rod (Marilyn), David (Jany) and Diana Edmonds (Dave Bouchard) but her ten granddaughters. We expect her eleven great-grandchildren will follow the same path, and if we are blessed with more in the future, her legacy of optimism will continue to light the lives of others through them all. She was active well into her nineties, thanks to decades of hiking and lifelong enjoyment of the outdoors. An inveterate sunbather, she never gave in to the modern penchant for sunblock, yet until the end was frequently mistaken for being years younger than her age because of her tanned appearance and quick wit. Long retired from the Social Work department of the then Chedoke Hospital, she kept in touch with the many friends she made there as much by her good humour as her quiet competence, as well as the many friends she retained from growing up in Hamilton during the Depression years, although most are gone now. In retirement she andher best friend, her older sister, travelled Europe using Elder Hostels for many years until infirmity and age took Peggy in 2011. In her seventies Nora took up painting, producing nuanced minor masterpieces that are cherished by their recipients. And through all the years she was a talented and devoted bridge player. She did not climb mountains, conquer diseases or change the world order. But she did make a difference to those who knew her, and the world is a better place for it. A celebration of her long life will be held at the Hamilton Club Saturday February 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries