NORBERT KOLB September 4 1957 - March 13, 2019 It is with the heaviest of hearts and huge love that we announce the passing of our dear Norbert on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Norbert was the loving husband of Rob Weinstein, and father of Noah and Ari who were the light of his life, and whose lives he lit so brightly. He was a close friend and co-parent with their mom Aviva Rubin, loving son of Martha and Bob Hermann, and dear brother to Laura, Tina and Melissa. Born in Skokie, Illinois, Norbert studied art and design at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. He was an award and Emmy winning set designer doing work from Broadway, to the Olympics, to DC comics. In 1990, he met and fell in love with Rob and they decided to make their life together in Toronto. He was sought after for his creative ideas and technical genius on everything from renovating homes, to computers, to homework and projects. A general know-it-all, in the best sense of the term, everyone came to Nor for everything. There was rarely a problem he couldn't solve or a solution he couldn't generously come up with. He overflowed with a willingness to help everyone who asked. And many did. Norbert made our lives possible. He will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, funeral centre, on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. www.mtpleasantgroup.perm avita.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019