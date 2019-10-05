|
NORINE HIDER Norine died peacefully at her home in Burlington on October 1, 2019 with her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Henry Reece, at her side. A week earlier she celebrated her 95th birthday with Susan and her beloved granddaughter Sara Lewis. Norine was born in Edmonton on 24 September, 1924. She was the fourth of Edith and Harry McWilliam's five children. She outlived her much-loved siblings Margaret Robb, Donald McWilliam, Mabel Frances, and Catherine Scroggins. Norine grew up in Galt, Ontario and met her future husband Bill, a Stratford boy, when they both worked for the Bell Telephone company. Bill died in 2001, just shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. Their happy marriage included wonderful times at the cottage they built on Lake Rosseau, skiing adventures in Quebec, winter breaks in Florida, and many visits to Oxford when Susan and Sara lived there. Norine was a member of the Birks' 'Old Guard' having worked in and managed several stores in Oakville and Mississauga. Norine was tremendously social and participated enthusiastically in many events at the Roseland Club in Burlington. She played a mean game of bridge (5 times a week); enjoyed a good drink of scotch; and until quite recently was still swinging a golf club. She will be greatly missed by her devoted family, Susan and Henry of Vancouver Island, Sara and her husband David of Vancouver, and her dear nephews Don and Bill Robb, and Rick, Cam, and James Scroggins. Norine died on her own terms - feisty and independent to the very end. Donations to Dying with Dignity or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. A gathering will take place to celebrate Norine's long and active life at a later date.
