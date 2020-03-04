|
NORMA ANNE BACON (née Earle) October 15, 1932 - March 1, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Norma, in Burlington, Ontario in her 88th year, after her long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was a devoted mother to Chris (Ashley) and Karen (Rick), and will be fondly remembered by her sister Marie, niece Lee (Mike) and extended family. A Service of Remembrance will take place at Smith's Funeral Home, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Hamilton/Halton would be sincerely appreciated by the family.www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020