|
|
NORMA E. FISHER Passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Michael Garron Hospital following a courageous 2 year battle with cancer. Norma will be greatly missed by her brother, Brian; sister-in-law, Jean; niece, Karen and her husband, Mike; great-nephew, Tye; and goddaughter, Olivia, along with the many good friends and her 'Braxton Family.' Norma will be forever remembered by family and friends as a loving sister and aunt, patron of the arts and lover of all things British. Service to be held at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, on Saturday, November 9th at 2 p.m., to be immediately followed by a gathering. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity organizations noted on Norma's Morley Bedford Funeral Service page, located in their online guestbook.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2019