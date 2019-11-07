You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma E. FISHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma E. FISHER Obituary
NORMA E. FISHER Passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Michael Garron Hospital following a courageous 2 year battle with cancer. Norma will be greatly missed by her brother, Brian; sister-in-law, Jean; niece, Karen and her husband, Mike; great-nephew, Tye; and goddaughter, Olivia, along with the many good friends and her 'Braxton Family.' Norma will be forever remembered by family and friends as a loving sister and aunt, patron of the arts and lover of all things British. Service to be held at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, on Saturday, November 9th at 2 p.m., to be immediately followed by a gathering. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity organizations noted on Norma's Morley Bedford Funeral Service page, located in their online guestbook.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -