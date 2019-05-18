Resources More Obituaries for Norma KENNY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norma Eleanor KENNY

NORMA ELEANOR KENNY Norma has left us. Norma Eleanor Kenny passed away on the morning of May 11, 2019 in her 83rd year, with her son Randy by her side. Norma will be greatly missed by her family, Randy (Leah) and two granddaughters Senna and Autumn as well as her sister-in-law Marge, niece Marnie, (Bob), nephew Scott, great nieces Elizabeth and Kathryn and great nephew Matthew. Norma was predeceased by her devoted husband Randal W.N. Kenny to whom she was married on her birthday at St.Simon's Anglican Church, June 28, 1969, and also by her brother Kenneth Oliver. Norma grew up in Toronto's Beach area with her mother Margaret and father Norman, brother Ken, and dog, Laddie. She attended Malvern Collegiate and after studying theatre in Great Britain, went on to a career in acting, with productions at the Red Barn theatre among others before committing to more education and embracing life as an educator. While studying for a PhD in English Literature and Drama, with a special interest in Medieval Drama, she produced and directed the mystery play, "The Second Shepherds' Play". After completing her B.A at U of T Massey College and her two Masters degrees in English and (adult) Education at York and U of T respectively, Norma enjoyed a two decade-long vocation as an educator with the Toronto District School Board, teaching at Weston CI, Adult Day School (ADS), and York Memorial. At ADS, she was a pioneer in the adult education field in Toronto. As one of the original group of teachers, she taught Adult Basic Education, English, and ESL for a decade and then established the long-running "Return to Learn" educational program on Shaw Cable. Throughout her career Norma also juggled the responsibilities of loving wife and mother with those of devoted dog walker and bleary eyed rowing mother. Norma and Randal drew together their wonderful and diverse group of friends for many memorable seasonal bouts of epicurean revelry. Norma's life was a shining example of spirit over matter as she encountered and overcame many physical setbacks with courage and grace in the second half of her life. Norma was charming, vivacious and an ever helpful friend. She will be lovingly remembered Her family is grateful to her close friends and caregivers who saw her through a challenging few years with special appreciation to Carol Gordon for helping to enable her latter day independence. A private family ceremony will be held in Randy's home in B.C. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019