NORMA ELIZABETH HALL (née Ross) October 9, 1928 - December 28, 2019 Norma passed away on Saturday at the Whitehorse General Hospital with her devoted daughter Lindsay and son-in-law John at her side. Norma was predeceased by John Hall, her much-loved husband of 46 years and their beloved son, David. As well as Lindsay, Norma is survived by David's daughters: Alyssa, Tawna and Corrie; and by ten great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and wife and a devoted friend to many. Norma was a curious soul and her life reflected that. She and John brought their family to live in both England and Tanzania where they explored Europe and Africa extensively. Later, she continued to travel into her 80's. Norma read voraciously and her drive to continue learning took her to Carleton University at 59 years of age. Norma will be remembered by many for her sense of humour. Her wry wit stayed with her till her final days. Her quips will be a source of fond reminiscences for those who knew her over the years. Norma's final years were enlivened by the amazing staff of Whistle Bend Place, by the warm and professional staff at Home Care Yukon and by Tammy, who was so kind and loving to both Norma and Lindsay. Her passing was eased by the caring and gentle attentions of the nursing staff at Whitehorse General Hospital. Celebrations of Norma's life will take place at the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Center, Whitehorse in the spring of 2020 with her Yukon family and friends, and in Calabogie, Ontario in the fall of 2020 to celebrate her birthday with her Ontario family and friends. Contact Lindsay for details of these events in February. In lieu of flowers, Lindsay asks that you take a moment to reflect on what Norma meant to you and to raise a glass in her memory.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020