Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
Norma FARKAS


1934 - 2019
NORMA FARKAS (née Harries) 1934 - 2019 Norma Farkas (née Harries) passed away, after a brief illness, in her residence in Montreal, on October 14, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, John and sisters, Verna and Lynn Harries, she leaves behind her daughter, Anne; son, Nick (Leslie Ann Symansky); beloved grandchildren, Alexandra and Malcolm; brother, John (Barbara Harries); sister, Tanya; and ever helpful extended family. Mum was a musician born and bred; a violinist for most of her life, she also taught both piano and violin. In lieu of flowers, donations either to CAMMAC / Canadian Amateur Musicians Musiciens amateurs du Canada (cammac.ca), or to her final home, Fulford Residence (fulfordresidence.ca), would be appreciated. There will be no funeral. The family will receive condolences at Alfred Dallaire Memoria (1111 Laurier West, Montreal) Sunday, November 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019
