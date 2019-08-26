|
|
NORMA JEAN HORD (née Waymouth) October 11, 1924 - August 22, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Dr. A. Bruce Hord. Predeceased by her parents and her two sisters Gladys and Audrey. She leaves her beloved sons and daughters-in-law John (Silvia), Mark (Jane), Paul (Heather); grandchildren Katherine (Paul), David, Stephanie (Michael), Jeffrey (Katrina), James, and four great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Matthew, Kate and Abigail; sister-in-law Mary Elizabeth (Jim) and their children; nephew Peter and niece Mary-Lou. Jean was an accomplished musician and taught piano for over 50 years. She served as a director on many boards: The Ladies Dental Auxiliary, Women's Symphony Committee, St. John's Anglican Church, Devil's Glen Country Club, and Governor's Hill. She will be missed by her many friends at the Cricket Club and Devil's Glen. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29th from 1:00 p.m. until the service celebrating Jean's life to be held at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Homes, 6191 Yonge Street (South of Steeles Avenue), on Thursday, August 29th, 2019. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Jean's memory are asked to consider the A. Bruce Hord Fund, Faculty of Dentistry, University of Toronto by phoning Miriam Stephan at 416-864- 8202.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2019