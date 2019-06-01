NORMA LYNNE BLISS 1938 - 2019 Died peacefully on May 23, 2019, from pancreatic cancer. Dear daughter of the late Hon. Benjamin Grossberg and Elise Grossberg. Beloved sister of Frederick Grossberg and sister-in-law of Laurie Smith of Massachusetts. Loving and devoted life- partner of the late Professor R.M.H. Shepherd. Mourned by her friend and constant support Sally Walker, the family of R.M.H. Shepherd (Diana and David Shepherd, June Lee and Emma Lee Shepherd); her cousins Valerie Rackow and Phyllis Shragge; and her many friends. Norma graduated from University College, University of Toronto with high standing and then began her registrarial career, first at University College and then at New College, a total of 43 years. She was dedicated to enhancing the undergraduate student experience and was known as a generous, loyal and supportive friend, colleague and supervisor. She gratefully received many message of thanks from the staff and students whom she mentored and whose careers she encouraged through her guidance. The family wishes to thank Dr. Carol Townsley of the Women's College After Cancer Treatment Transition Clinic, Norma's family doctor Dr. Earl Schwartz, and all the wonderful staff of the Wallace McCain Clinic for Pancreatic Cancer at Princess Margaret Hospital, especially Clinical Nurse Specialist Shari Moura, Clinical Co-ordinator for MAID R.J. Edralin, Social Worker Joanne Siu and Dr. Raymond Jang. If you wish to make a gift in Norma's memory, please accept the gratitude of her family and direct it to: The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, 610 University Ave, Toronto M5G 2M9 (416-946-6560); www.thepmfc.ca (select 'Gift in Memory' and choose the McCain Centre for Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund). Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019