|
|
NORMA LYNNE DE MUNNIK January 31, 1948 - March 30, 2020 Lynne passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 at the Dorothy Ley Hospice. Lynne was predeceased by her loving husband of over 40 years Nick de Munnik (2015). Beloved sister of Gail Mathers. Cherished Aunt of Tory and Rob, Billy, Shauna, Liam, Maddie and Brooke. Loving stepmom to Lynn, Jill, Tim and Karen. Very proud Nana of Sarah and Phil, Elijah, and Liam and Rachel. Lynne will also be remembered and deeply missed by her many wonderful friends from her wide variety of interests and passions. Lynne was an accomplished businesswoman, and her strength, direct and honest approach, her wit and warm and genuine spirit will be remembered by all who knew her. In accordance with Lynne's wishes, cremation has taken place. A party to celebrate Lynne's life will be held at The National Yacht Club, 1 Stadium Road, Toronto at a future date to be announced. If desired, charitable donations in memory of Lynne to the Dorothy Ley Hospice or the Immune Therapy Program Fund at the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020