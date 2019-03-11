NORMA SUSSMAN Peacefully surrounded by family at home Sunday, March 10, 2019. For 66 years Norma was the beloved wife of Murray 'Sonny' Sussman. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Sandy and Deena, Peter and Sara. Cherished grandmother to Adam, Yale, Scotty, and Jack. A special thank you to both Dr. Goldman and Dr. Howe at the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, and to Dr. Ceresne for his personal care and devotion. And of course, Ellen, Emma, Connie and Aida. Graveside service will be held at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park, 5822 Bathurst St. (north of Finch, on the east side) at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The shiva will begin following the interment, and continues until 9:00 p.m. at 38 Avenue Road. Evening services will be at 7:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care 416-586-8203, or your charity of choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2019