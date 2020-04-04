You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Norma Weldon FETTERLY


1922 - 2020
NORMA WELDON FETTERLYA kind gentle soul Norma Weldon Fetterly MSW (nee Fleming) October 15 1922 - March 16 2020, slipped away peacefully at home in Toronto after a slow decline. Predeceased by her husband Alan Fetterly and her sister Marion Smith. She leaves nieces and nephews in British Columbia and good friends. Norma was born in New Westminster BC. She attended UBC and obtained her MSW. Her working life began at UBC Medical Centre and the Department of Veterans Affairs. She moved to London, Ontario to work for the Westminster Hospital where she met her future husband Alan Fetterly. They relocated to Montreal for 15 years before Alan's untimely death in the mid 1970's. Norma moved to Toronto where she worked at Toronto General Hospital as a medical social worker. She enjoyed gardening and playing bridge. She enjoyed hosting bridge lunches. In her retirement, Norma travelled to the UK, Europe and China and thoroughly enjoyed herself. In her last years, Norma was very professionally and compassionately cared for by Russel, Marlaw, Vima and Rocelyn. A big thank you to Mid -- Toronto Frail Seniors Network , Dr. Katja Heineck and Toronto Central CCAC and the Palliative Care team who supported Norma living out her life at home. There will be no funeral as per Norma's wishes. Cremation has taken place. Condolences, remembrances: www.humphreymiles.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020
