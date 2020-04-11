|
NORMAN BALLENTINE HENDERSON Born October 23, 1918, died unexpectedly at the tender age of 101 in Nanaimo, BC on March 9, 2020. He enjoyed a life full of adventure and humour, challenged himself to learn new things and always looked on the bright side. With his first wife, Audrey Hean, he had four children: Bill, Joan, Fred and Ed (originally Norman B. Junior). Following a divorce, he met and married Violet Milne, forming a new family with Vi's two children Ken and Heather. Norm started work in the optical business at 16 years old. He eventually developed his own company, retiring in his 70s as proud owner of Henderson Optical. He walked to work most days - a journey of eight kilometers each way - and remained strong and fit up until his final couple of years. Always very social, he was a charter member and past president of the The Nanaimo North Rotary Club, a board member of the BC Dispensing Opticians Association and active member of Nanaimo's Senior Curling Club, Golf Club, Coffee Club and Probus Club. After retiring, he remained close with his business friends and especially enjoyed walking with pals Lloyd and Jim. Never afraid of taking on new skills, in his 90s Norm mastered the entrance exam to the Masons, began studying Celtic Harp, took up wood carving and became a snooker wiz. His fun loving and fearless nature once took him across the stage in front of 800 people, in full Shriner's regalia, (satin pants, jacket and fez) howling like a banshee, behind his son's band Chilliwack. Predeceased by his stepdaughter Heather and wives Audrey and Violet, he leaves behind in his Henderson/Hean family: four children and their spouses, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and many adoring nieces and nephews. Also mourning his loss is his Henderson/Milne family: stepson, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. The family thanks the staff at Nanaimo Seniors Village (Highgate) for their superb care, in particular Danica and Lisa, and special thanks to his caregiver/friend Darlene Lacey. You all added joy and love to Dad's final years. In his memory, Dad requested donations and/or assistance to the Salvation Army. Gatherings will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020