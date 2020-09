Or Copy this URL to Share

NORMAN COHEN On Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Michael's Hospital. Beloved husband of Joan. Loving father and father-in-law of Lionel and Paula, and Rhonda Cohen and Bill Herz. Dear brother of the late Allen Cohen, and the late Harold Cohen. Devoted grandfather of Ashley and Joey, and Alex and Hilary. A Family graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020.



