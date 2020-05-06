You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
(416) 924-1408
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman DODGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman DODGE


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman DODGE Obituary
FATHER NORMAN DODGE, S.J. JESUIT 1928-2020 Norman Dodge of the Society of Jesus died on May 2, 2020, surrounded by fellow Jesuits at René Goupil House in Pickering, ON. Born in Saint John, NB, he was the son of Charles Frederick Dodge and Veronica Theresa McDonald. He was 92 years old and in his 67th year as a Jesuit. He was ordained a priest in 1964. A trained social worker, he worked with the Federation of Catholic Charities in Montreal for 21 years in the care of seniors and shut-ins. He became the pastor of St. Theresa Church in Kingston Jamaica 1990-93. In 1993 he returned to Ottawa where he founded the Pastoral Homecare Program and trained many teams of visitors to shut-ins and the elderly. In 2016 he retired to René Goupil House where he began his ministry of prayer for the world. Funeral celebrations will be delayed to a later date. Arrangements have been made through Rosar-Morrison Funeral Chapel (Toronto). As your expression of sympathy, a donation may be made to the Jesuit Advancement Office, 43 Queen's Park Cres. E., Toronto, ON M5S 2C3, (416-481-9154). Condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -