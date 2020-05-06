|
|
FATHER NORMAN DODGE, S.J. JESUIT 1928-2020 Norman Dodge of the Society of Jesus died on May 2, 2020, surrounded by fellow Jesuits at René Goupil House in Pickering, ON. Born in Saint John, NB, he was the son of Charles Frederick Dodge and Veronica Theresa McDonald. He was 92 years old and in his 67th year as a Jesuit. He was ordained a priest in 1964. A trained social worker, he worked with the Federation of Catholic Charities in Montreal for 21 years in the care of seniors and shut-ins. He became the pastor of St. Theresa Church in Kingston Jamaica 1990-93. In 1993 he returned to Ottawa where he founded the Pastoral Homecare Program and trained many teams of visitors to shut-ins and the elderly. In 2016 he retired to René Goupil House where he began his ministry of prayer for the world. Funeral celebrations will be delayed to a later date. Arrangements have been made through Rosar-Morrison Funeral Chapel (Toronto). As your expression of sympathy, a donation may be made to the Jesuit Advancement Office, 43 Queen's Park Cres. E., Toronto, ON M5S 2C3, (416-481-9154). Condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2020