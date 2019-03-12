NORMAN GARNET 1928 - 2019 Born, raised, lived and died in Toronto. Son of Joe Goldberg and Eva Kleinstein-Goldberg-Ravid. Brother of Sam Garnet. Loving father to Carla, Kim, Lisa and Brooke Garnet. Spouse of Dorothy Posluns Brown and present to her children and grandchildren. Norman survived the mother of his children, Betty Adler Garnet. The Zaidie to Akiva, Kayla, Taylor, Joey, Jackson, Geneva and Rachel. Great Zaidie to Yitzchak, Yosef, Elisheva, Jordan, Yaelle, Noa and a growing family. Don't forget the in-laws, Susan, John, Suzie, Paul, (Cypress), Collin, Jessica, Aliza, and Tyler. Cousin and best friend of Sam Good. Best friend to Ken Adachi, Murray Citron, Harold Pearson and Ruth and John Seymour. Norman was modern, progressive, conscientious and a proud Canadian. He was charitable and donated to the arts, food banks, women's shelters, the Council of Canadians, public broadcasters and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. A founding member of the National Golf Course of Canada, where he scored the first hole in one and was a senior and super senior champion. A lover of many sports: baseball, golf, tennis, and squash as well as a lover of the arts. The principal of Pearson Garnet Press Ltd. and the financial benefactor of Garnet Press Gallery. A lifetime member of the UJPO who spent his childhood summers at Camp Naivelt. A principled man throughout his life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A funeral service is planned for Wednesday March 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019