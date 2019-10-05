|
|
NORMAN JOHN SCOTT Peacefully, at Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto on September 26, 2019, Norman John Scott, born Pontypridd, Wales, loving partner of Karel Heyink and elder brother of Bruce Scott. Former History Teacher at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute, Danforth Tech Collegiate Institute and History Head at Oakwood Collegiate. At his request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Special thanks to the medical and nursing teams of the Mount Sinai Critical Care Unit whose professionalism and tireless care contributed much solace under such tragic circumstances. 'Now cracks a noble heart. Good night, sweet prince, And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest!'
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019