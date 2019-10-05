You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman John SCOTT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman John SCOTT Obituary
NORMAN JOHN SCOTT Peacefully, at Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto on September 26, 2019, Norman John Scott, born Pontypridd, Wales, loving partner of Karel Heyink and elder brother of Bruce Scott. Former History Teacher at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute, Danforth Tech Collegiate Institute and History Head at Oakwood Collegiate. At his request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Special thanks to the medical and nursing teams of the Mount Sinai Critical Care Unit whose professionalism and tireless care contributed much solace under such tragic circumstances. 'Now cracks a noble heart. Good night, sweet prince, And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest!'
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.