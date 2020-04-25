|
NORMAN JOSEPH SEGGER, CPA, CA June 18, 1923 - April 17, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Norman Segger in his 97th year on Friday, April 17, 2020. Norman lived an exceptional life filled with many great experiences and achievements. Pipe band drummer, WWII pilot in the Fleet Air Arm of the Royal Navy, CPA, tireless entrepreneur, community leader, sailor, and family man are just a small sample of his accomplishments. Beloved husband to the late Sylvia Segger (1929-2013) and father to Graham (Diane), Joyce (Don MacKay), Hilary Kohal (late Rob Kohal) and Betty (Dennis Monticelli). Much loved Granddad of Cameron (Louise Guolla) and Michelle Segger; Andrew (Sarah), Scott (Allison Kelly) and Russell MacKay; Rob (Amanda) and Evan (Allie Krieger) Kohal; and Michael, Christina (Kyle Yli-Renko) and Joey (Alex Ladouceur-Labonté) Monticelli. He was also great-granddad of Darcy and Jack. Norman had a successful business career which included starting and managing a variety of small to medium sized businesses in Sudbury. He was committed to his local community serving on the boards of many organizations. He was a natural golfer lawn bowler, Scottish country dancer, pilot and racer of several sailboats. An online funeral and celebration of Norman's life is being arranged for 10:30 am, May 2, 2020. Please send an email to Norman's former email address - [email protected] or contact any of his children to receive details of how to join the service. A memorial website has also been established at https://www.forevermissed.com/norman-segger . In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020