|
|
NORMAN JOSEPH STONEBURGH 1935 - 2019 Passed away peacefully October 24, 2019 at the Westbury residence at 84 years of age. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 61 years Dolores (2016) , and his loving sons Dan (2014) and Blake (2018). Much loved father of Cheryl, Terri Lynn (George Arnott) and Jim and his many grandchildren. Loving brother-in-law to Norma. Norm was a former all-star center who played for the Toronto Argonauts (1955-1967) in the Canadian Football League, and was a long-time volunteer at the Scott Mission, St. Felix Centre, Evangel Hall and Dorothy Ley Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sports Concussion Research Fund at Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute or call 416-603-5300. As we loved you, so we miss you; In our memory you are near. Loved, remembered, longed for always, Bringing many a silent tear.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019