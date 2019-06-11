NORMAN LEAN On June 10, 2019, Norman Lean passed away peacefully at home at the age of 95. He was the devoted husband of 60 years to Ninette, who predeceased him in April of last year. Norm is survived by his three sons, Marc (Alison), Robert (Andrea) and John (Lucy); and by grandchildren, Nathan (Nicole), Naomi (Grace), Gabriel, William and Hannah. Norm, in his later years, liked to speak of his youth growing up in Kensington Market and of his classmates at Harbord Collegiate who became lifelong friends. A veteran, Norm joined the Air Force early, in his mid-teens. After the war, Norm had many jobs - a hauler for Orange Crush, a bouncer for the old Concord Tavern, and the owner and cook at his own Burger King. In his late 30's he found his true calling and turned to the business of real estate in which he had great success. In his 80s he developed a passion for stock trading and spent countless hours following the market. Even in his last months, Norm was still looking to make a good business deal. Norm was an avid athlete and played many sports, football with the Air Force, baseball with the Toronto Lizzies and for many years, you could find him on the handball courts at the Bloor YMHA at home in Toronto or Flamingo Park in Miami. He loved watching any sport and had opinions about all of them whether it be football, tennis, basketball or thoroughbred racing. We thought he would live forever and will always miss him. The family expresses a heartfelt thanks to Josie, Vicky and Grifelda for their dedication and care for both Ninette and Norm over the last several years. You made it possible for them both to live at home as they wished. Please check Benjamin's Funeral Chapel web site for funeral details: https://www.benjaminsparkmemorialchapel.ca/Home.aspx. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 11 to June 15, 2019