NORMAN LESLIE WILLIAMS Having defied the odds and fought increasingly numerous medical battles over the past years, on Monday, June 24, 2019, Norman Williams passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. He was 84. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (née Lindsay); his two sons, Andrew and Christopher (Kristen); and his sister, Patricia. His beloved grandsons, Nash Hart Williams and Bo Oliver Williams were able to visit with their grandfather just a few days before he died. Norm was predeceased by his parents, Aubrey and Edna, and his brothers, George and Gordon. Ofllowing schooling in North Toronto, he completed a degree at Victoria College, University of Toronto, boasting of never having even once entered the library. He then wrote Foreign Service exams and held positions at the Canadian Trade Commission in Lagos following Nigeria's independence in 1960, and at the Canadian Trade Commission in London. He returned to Canada and completed an MBA from the University of Western Ontario in 1967. Declining the Foreign Service's offering of a posting to Tehran, Norm opened himself to entrepreneurial opportunities. An early adopter of computing and its power, he joined Ottawa-based Systems Dimensions Limited in 1969. SDL was one of Canada's first computer companies and one of the first tech companies backed by venture capital in the country. The firm designed and built a special purpose building in Ottawa and installed the largest commercial computer that IBM made at the time. The Williams family moved to Halifax as Norm subsequently took the role of President and CEO of Scotia Investments Limited, a family-owned private holding company that invested in manufacturing, energy and other sectors. Norm returned to Toronto to become Chief Operating Officer of Borden & Elliot, where he stayed until his retirement. An inveterate traveler, Norm loved nothing more than planning his next trip, the more complicated the better - especially if a train was involved. Woe betide the unwary who waded into a political argument unprepared, as no day passed without a thorough review of the world's newspapers. He will be remembered by those who engaged him in debate for his wit, humour, and indomitable spirit. In accordance with his wishes, no funeral will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held in September. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 29 to July 3, 2019