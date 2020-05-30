|
NORMAN ROBERT "BOB" CUMMING Passed away peacefully at home in Marian's arms on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in his 88th year. He will be forever loved and missed by Marian (née Toledo) his wife and soulmate of 53 years. He will also be fondly remembered by many relatives and friends in Canada, Malta and beyond. Bob grew up in London, Ontario and graduated with a BA and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario. During his university years he joined the Royal Canadian Navy Reserve and, as a young sub-Lieutenant, spent his summers off the coasts of British Columbia and Bermuda. He moved to Ottawa in 1957 and had a successful career in the Canadian Public Service, in the the trade policy field, which included two postings abroad. The first to Milan, Italy where he met and married Marian, the second to Bogota, Colombia. Bob was a lover of the arts, particularly, opera and classical music, he enjoyed skiing especially during his years in Milan, and gardening where he tended to the condominium grounds for over 20 years. He was also an inveterate collector of all things beautiful, eventually concentrating on antique English porcelain and specifically the Minton factory. It became his passion requiring several trips to the U.K. where he conducted extensive research while acquiring examples to add to his vast study collection, a large part of which he donated to the George R. Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art in Toronto. He also lectured and authored several articles and books on the subject. In 1991, he established the Cumming Ceramic Research Foundation which awarded an annual international scholarship and research grants to encourage and support the expansion of knowledge about ceramics with emphasis on British and European factories from the 18th to the 20th centuries. Bob enjoyed a long and healthy retirement. With Marian he travelled the world as well as spending several months each year in Malta, his adoptive country, which he loved so much. He was a loving and devoted husband, a loyal friend and a quiet man who never failed to display a generosity of spirit. He will be sorely missed. Heartfelt thanks to family, friends and neighbours for their loving support and prayers particularly during these past months, and a special thank you to Patty and Anwar for their dedication and caring over the last few weeks. For those wishing, donations in Bob's memory may be made to a charity of your choice. May he rest in peace. Cremation has taken place. A service and celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. Condolences / Tributes / Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
