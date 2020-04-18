|
NORMAN ROGER WALKER 1931 - 2020 Norman Roger Walker (Roger) was born on June 17, 1931 and died April 7, 2020 at the age of 88. He passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, British Columbia. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Selina Suzie (Schwab) in 2000. He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Jennifer and Stephanie (Toronto, ON); his son, Jeremy and daughter-in-law, Kari (Houston, TX); his three grandchildren, Riley, Mason and Miranda, his sister and nieces in England, the Schwab family in Canada and many other family and friends. Roger was born in Bingley, Yorkshire in England. He split his childhood between England and Canada with several transatlantic crossings. He attended the Nautical College Pangbourne in Berkshire, joined the Clan Line Steamers as a cadet deck officer, with voyages to Africa and India. In 1952, he joined the Canadian Pacific Steamships and in 1955, enjoyed a Short Service commission in the Canadian Navy. He met his future wife Mary Schwab in Bermuda. He retired from the navy and started married life, a family and a career in the investment industry in Montreal. In 1966, he and Mary moved to Toronto where his third child was born. In 1992, they retired to their lotus land, Victoria, British Columbia. While living in Toronto, Roger became actively involved in his community. He was the Treasurer of his Anglican Church, Christ Church Deer Park for 7 years. He was the Cub Leader, Scout Leader and Group Committee chairman of the 10th Toronto Scout Group. He was also the Treasurer of the Canadian Toy Collectors Society. In Victoria, he was the President of the Newcomers Society, Treasurer of St. Dunstan's Anglican Church, 10+ year Docent at the Maritime Museum of BC. He was awarded the "S.S. Beaver Medal" in 2010 (given in recognition of Maritime Excellence and community service). Roger will be remembered by his family for his vast interests and curiosity, his love of music, his keen desire for travel, his enthusiasm for sharing these with others, his loving devotion to family and friends and his tireless energy and desire to step in and help where needed. Roger was the boy who wanted to go to sea to see the world - and he did. His family will have a celebration of life ceremony later this year. Those who wish to make a donation, may do so to: The Maritime Museum of BC, SALTS (the Sail and Life Training Society) or St. Dunstan's Church. Condolences may be forwarded through Care Funeral Services, www.carefuneral.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020