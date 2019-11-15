You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Town Hall at the Village of Humber Heights
2245 Lawrence Ave West
Etobicoke, ON
View Map
Norman William MCLEOD


1926 - 2019
Norman William MCLEOD Obituary
NORMAN WILLIAM McLEOD June 7, 1926 - November 12, 2019 Peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Norman William McLeod in his 94th year. Beloved husband for 62 years of Maret Erika McLeod (nee Lukk, pre-deceased). Loving father of Duncan McLeod (Sherry), Clark McLeod (Mary Cosentino), Tom McLeod (Kathy), and Katherine McKeown (Will). Dear grandfather of nine: Robert, Lauren, Michael, Anthony, Andrew, Sarah, Duncan, Heather, and Halley. Everyone is welcome to share in a celebration of our father's life in the Town Hall at the Village of Humber Heights, 2245 Lawrence Ave West, Etobicoke this Sunday, November 17th from noon to 4 p.m. A private family service and burial will be held in Ottawa. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Aphasia and Communication Disabilities Program marchofdimes.ca/ donate in memory of Norman McLeod.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 15 to Nov. 19, 2019
