NORMAN WILLIAM McLEOD June 7, 1926 - November 12, 2019 Peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Norman William McLeod in his 94th year. Beloved husband for 62 years of Maret Erika McLeod (nee Lukk, pre-deceased). Loving father of Duncan McLeod (Sherry), Clark McLeod (Mary Cosentino), Tom McLeod (Kathy), and Katherine McKeown (Will). Dear grandfather of nine: Robert, Lauren, Michael, Anthony, Andrew, Sarah, Duncan, Heather, and Halley. Everyone is welcome to share in a celebration of our father's life in the Town Hall at the Village of Humber Heights, 2245 Lawrence Ave West, Etobicoke this Sunday, November 17th from noon to 4 p.m. A private family service and burial will be held in Ottawa. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Aphasia and Communication Disabilities Program marchofdimes.ca/ donate in memory of Norman McLeod.
