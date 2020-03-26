You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Olena CHYCZIJ


1929 - 2020
OLENA CHYCZIJ 'Helen' Was born on December 25, 1929 in Buchach, Ukraine into the family of Danylo and Irena (Fedushchak) Luciw. With the outbreak of World War II, Olena's homeland was occupied by both the Soviets and Nazis. Olena, her parents, brother Lev, and grandfather Ilya sought refuge in Western Europe in displaced persons camps, first in Ellwangen, Germany and then Landeck, Austria, where they tragically lost Lev and Illya to diphtheria. After the war, Olena's family was fortunate to be sponsored for immigration to Canada by Joseph and Rose Fedushchak, who with their daughters Luba, Vera, and Nadia, welcomed them with open arms. The extended Luciw family, including Josyf, Sofia, and their children Oleh, Volodymyr and Marta, settled in Toronto. There, at the wedding of mutual friends, Olena met her husband Mykola (Nicholas). Together they raised three daughters: Alexandra, Irena, and Marta. With Mykola's untimely death in 1977, Olena was widowed at the age of 48. She was blessed with three grandchildren - Tynia, Pavlo, and Kassandra - and instilled in them a love for their Ukrainian heritage. Olena left us on March 21, 2020, just as the COVID-19 crisis was escalating. Her family will lay her to rest in a private ceremony and, when our world becomes a safer place, there will be a Memorial Mass and Tryzna to celebrate her extraordinary life. Mourning Olena are Alexandra, Irena (Roman), Marta (Andrij), Tynia, Pavlo (Jessica), Kassandra (Mikhail) and her father Lubomyr Luciuk, along with family and friends in Canada and Ukraine. We thank everyone who supported Olena in her final years. Please honour Olena's memory by supporting the organizations that touched her life: Plast Ukrainian Youth Organization - Toronto; Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre; Ukrainian Canadian Congress Charitable and Educational Trust; Toronto General and Western Hospital - Movement Disorders Centre Research Fund. For details please see www.cardinalfuneralhomes .com/obituaries/mrs-helen- chyczij/
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2020
