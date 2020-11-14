You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Olga DUTKIEWICZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLGA DUTKIEWICZ Olga Dutkiewicz (nee Jelec) (1928 - 1920) passed away peacefully at the Ivan Franko Retirement Home in Etobicoke on November 2, 2020. Olga was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband George, who died on March 29, 2020. Olga and George were married in Toronto on June 2, 1951 and throughout their many years together Olga and George were totally devoted to each other. In their later years, as George's health deteriorated, Olga became his dedicated caregiver even when she herself was in need of assistance. Olga will be buried at Park Lawn Cemetery next to her husband George Dutkiewicz. Special thanks to the caregivers at Ivan Franko, Elder Caring, Judy Wallace, Tanzin Choedon, Senja Rogers, Tracy Ricci, and Jina Cooper at Canada Trust. Memorial donations may be made to the Church of Saint Demetrius the Great Martyr and Ivan Franko Ukrainian Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved