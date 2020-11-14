OLGA DUTKIEWICZ Olga Dutkiewicz (nee Jelec) (1928 - 1920) passed away peacefully at the Ivan Franko Retirement Home in Etobicoke on November 2, 2020. Olga was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband George, who died on March 29, 2020. Olga and George were married in Toronto on June 2, 1951 and throughout their many years together Olga and George were totally devoted to each other. In their later years, as George's health deteriorated, Olga became his dedicated caregiver even when she herself was in need of assistance. Olga will be buried at Park Lawn Cemetery next to her husband George Dutkiewicz. Special thanks to the caregivers at Ivan Franko, Elder Caring, Judy Wallace, Tanzin Choedon, Senja Rogers, Tracy Ricci, and Jina Cooper at Canada Trust. Memorial donations may be made to the Church of Saint Demetrius the Great Martyr and Ivan Franko Ukrainian Home.



