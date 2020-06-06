|
|
OLGA EVELYN BROWN December 20, 1914 - May 29, 2020 In the midst of the chaos of the coronavirus, Olga died peacefully at the age of 105 at her home at Christie Gardens in her beloved Toronto. Olga had a lively and active interest in everything and everyone around her. She loved an animated political discussion with friends or family or a bit of stock market repartee with her wonderful doctor, Dr. Peter Kopplin at Christie Gardens. She had a remarkable relationship with friends old and new, retaining many childhood friendships throughout her life, giving and receiving loyalty in a bond that was critically important to her. She lived through a period of dramatic change in her 105 years embracing and adapting to the technological changes, always curious, sometimes skeptical but ready to try new devices as her eyesight and hearing began to fail. She loved her conversations with her extended family taking great delight in the antics of the youngest members and remained involved and engaged until the end. Mourning her loss but celebrating a life well-lived are nieces, Joanne Cohen (Dennis) in San Diego, Sally Chalifour (Gilles ) in Montreal and Jane Bathurst (John) in Vancouver as well as Great and Great-Great-Nieces and Nephews in Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver. Heartfelt thanks to caregivers at Christie Gardens and Rainbow Nursing Registry who provided Olga with the warmth and attention which the family was unable to give her during the restrictions imposed by Covid-19. We are grateful not only for the support but also for the open and informative communication they maintained with the family, particularly remarkable during the turbulence experienced by front-line workers. Olga will be cremated and her ashes buried in a family plot in Collingwood, Ontario where her parents, Margaret (Sutherland) and Herbert Brown are interred. It is a town where Olga spent many happy times as a child. There will be a celebration of life in Collingwood when we are once again able to gather together. Messages of condolence can be made online at Morley Bedford Funeral Services (morleybedford.ca)
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020