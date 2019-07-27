|
OLGA K PHILLIPS 'Sunny" nee Papas July 9, 1926 - July 12, 2019 Born in Montreal. Passed peacefully with family in White Rock. Predeceased by best friend and beloved husband of 69 years John "Jack", and daughter Barbara L Lariviere. Survived by children, John Barry (Loraine Kelly), Dianne K; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; favourite brother, Ernie Papas. Sunny was first a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. A 1968 Quo Vadis RN, she worked at Canadian Embassy Moscow Russia, Beacon Hill Medical Centre Ottawa, SMH and PAH White Rock. During retirement she and Jack thrived on family, entertaining friends, travel, driving for Meals on Wheels (14 years) and the ocean view from their home. She volunteered at Weatherby Pavilion, was Master Gardener, belonged to South Surrey Garden Club, Walking, Bridge, Osteofit groups and Ocean Park Library Book club. Sunny never outgrew that charming childish enthusiasm for life's simple pleasures. Her mission seemed to be that all of those around her be cared for. A card, baked treat, or helping hand, we are all better persons to have witnessed or received her generosity, love and support. Her memory will be cherished. No service will be held. In lieu of flowers, Sunny would value donations to your charity of choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 27 to July 31, 2019