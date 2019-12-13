|
OLIVE DOROTHY HOOKER Born in London, England, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Oakville, ON. Devoted wife to Peter for 66 years. Loving mother of Scott (Shirley), Kim and Karen (John). Adored Nana to Patrick, Taylor, Ashley, Brooke, James, Kimberley, Jonathon, Samantha, Courtney, Jacqueline, Noelle and great- grandchildren Hudson, Silas, Milo and Charlie. Dear sister of Vera (Franz). Olive will be deeply missed by her extended family of Littlehampton, Sussex and friends in the United Kingdom, especially her school chums Diane Cove and Joyce Good of St. Albans. She will be also missed by the "Tennis and wine tasting" group who remained close over 40 years. Bright and vivacious, Olive left her business career to devote her life to her children and many grandchildren. Her steadfast love for Peter and family and life values will live on. We would like to thank Dr. Martiniuk, and the doctors and nurses at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care as well as St. Elizabeth nurses Lena and Sherri and LHIN nurses Miracella, Rosa and Miriam. A funeral service will be held at St. George's on the Hill Church, 4600 Dundas Street W. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment to follow in St. George's on the Hill Cemetery. All are invited to continue to celebrate Olive's life at the St. Georges Golf and Country Club beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, a disease that Olive quietly endured for many years, would be appreciated by the family. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com She will never walk alone
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2019