OLIVE MULRONEY ELLIOTT Of the Town of Mount Royal, Quebec, died peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the West Island Manor. Olive, predeceased by Richard S. Elliott, her husband of 60 years, will be lovingly remembered by her children Richard (Lena), Tim (Jane), Brian (Barbara), and Maureen (Doug) Waterston, by her twelve grandchildren, Raffi (Mariam), Patrick (Julija), Maral, Matthew, Alex, Margaret, Catherine, Sasha, Nina, Douglas, Kathleen, Brian, and her great-granddaughter, Maral Olivia, and by her sisters and brothers, Peggy Fitzpatrick, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Doreen Bissonnette, Gary Mulroney, and Barbara Mulroney. Olive will also be sorely missed by her extended family and many friends. Olive was born on August 12, 1936 in Buckingham, Quebec to Benedict Mulroney and Mary Irene O'Shea and grew up in Baie Comeau, Quebec on the North Shore of the Saint Lawrence River. Her father Ben had moved to Baie Comeau during the Great Depression where he found work as an electrician at the Quebec North Shore paper mill. As Olive's mother Irene would often say: 'we were poor but we were happy'. Olive was the eldest of six and was an excellent student, in addition to being a dedicated Brownie leader. She was also a brilliant public speaker, winning the 1949 high school public-speaking competition with a speech titled 'Welcome Newfoundland', much to the dismay of the second-place finisher, her brother Brian, the future Prime Minister of Canada. Olive met the love of her life, Dick, in Baie Comeau, moving all over the world for 50 years as he pursued his engineering career, raising four children along the way. She had an open heart and her home, wherever it might be, had an open door. There was always a place at the Thanksgiving Dinner table for one more person. On a few occasions, many more, including one year, son Tim's entire rugby team and another year, son Brian's exchange group from Costa Rica. She was loyal and strong. For more than 20 years she fought Parkinson's disease with courage and dignity and never once complained. Devoted to friends and family alike, an exemplary Catholic, she was a lady to the end. The family would like to thank the team at the West Island Manor where she resided for the last two years, and in particular, her personal care givers. Visitation at Kane Fetterly Funeral Home (www.kanefetterly.qc.ca), 5301 Décarie Boulevard on Friday, March 15th from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held on Saturday, March 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish, 1020 Laird Boulevard, Town of Mont Royal. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Olive's memory to Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish, 1020 Laird Boul., Mount Royal, QC H3R 2G9; or to Parkinson Canada (www.parkinson.ca). Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2019