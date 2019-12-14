You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
More Obituaries for Ora ORBACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ora ORBACH


1940 - 2019
Ora ORBACH Obituary
ORA ORBACH Born in Israel in 1940, died in Toronto on December 11, 2019 of cancer, borne stoically. Diagnosed many years ago, declined medical intervention. Petite, a skeptic and news junkie, loved Oded (d. 2018), the arts, music, good proportions in everything, minimalism, aesthetics and knitting. In keeping with Ora's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Cremation has taken place. Many thanks to family and friends in Israel and Canada. Please consider a donation to Dying With Dignity Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
