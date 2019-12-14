|
|
ORA ORBACH Born in Israel in 1940, died in Toronto on December 11, 2019 of cancer, borne stoically. Diagnosed many years ago, declined medical intervention. Petite, a skeptic and news junkie, loved Oded (d. 2018), the arts, music, good proportions in everything, minimalism, aesthetics and knitting. In keeping with Ora's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Cremation has taken place. Many thanks to family and friends in Israel and Canada. Please consider a donation to Dying With Dignity Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019