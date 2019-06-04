|
|
ORVIL MYERS Longtime Oakville, Ontario resident, passed away March 16, 2019 in Nelson, BC, at the age of 96, with his wife Florence and daughter Heather beside him. Orvil and Florence moved to the Kootenays in 2008, to be closer to Heather. He was a quiet, humorous man, who loved building and working with his hands. His hand- crafted cottage in Meldrum Bay was his crowning achievement. Orvil worked with Ontario Paper on Manitoulin Island, and at International Harvester in Toronto and later Burlington. After he retired he also taught briefly at George Brown College and in Grenada with a CIDA project. A reception was held March 29th to appreciate his life. More details about Orvil can be found, and condolences left at; https:// www.thompsonfs.ca/ obituary/orvil-myers/
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 4 to June 8, 2019