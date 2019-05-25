ORYST HARY SAWCHUK 1928 - 2019 Architect, artist and community leader, Oryst Sawchuk died May 2, 2019, at Health Sciences North in Sudbury of complications following a successful heart procedure at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. He was 91. Prior to entering the hospital, he was still working as senior partner with Sawchuk Peach Associates Architects Planners. In the 1980s, he worked as an urban planner tasked with developing the Thornhill-Vaughan Community Plan. In 2001, he designed the national memorial in Ottawa to Canadians who fought for the Republic in the Spanish Civil War. He was a progressive president of the Sudbury Chamber of Commerce in 1988, a time when the city was shedding its mining town image. Predeceased by this parents, Michael and Sophia, who were immigrants from western Ukraine; and his brother, Taras; he is survived by his partner, Vicki; his son, Sergei and his wife, Julie; his son's mother, Natasha; and grandchildren, Ivan and Viktor. The family is planning a celebration of his life Saturday, June 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Jubilee Centre on Applegrove St. in Sudbury. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 25 to May 29, 2019