|
|
OSCAR GOODMAN September 12, 2019, at home, after battle with cancer. Age 84. Survived by son, Mark Andrew; five step-children; 12 grandchildren; and one great- grandchild. Beloved partner of Sheila (Davids) Meiteen for 32 years. Oscar, a man of high integrity, was a strong contributor to Tikkun olam, and loved language and music. Shiva will be Sunday, September 22 from 2-5 p.m., service at 7 p.m., and Monday at 2 p.m., 1404 - 15 McMurrich St., Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, 2019