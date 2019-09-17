You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
OSCAR GOODMAN September 12, 2019, at home, after battle with cancer. Age 84. Survived by son, Mark Andrew; five step-children; 12 grandchildren; and one great- grandchild. Beloved partner of Sheila (Davids) Meiteen for 32 years. Oscar, a man of high integrity, was a strong contributor to Tikkun olam, and loved language and music. Shiva will be Sunday, September 22 from 2-5 p.m., service at 7 p.m., and Monday at 2 p.m., 1404 - 15 McMurrich St., Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21, 2019
