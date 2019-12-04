|
OTTO JAMES KERR A loving kind husband to Pram Arbo Kerr (deceased), passed in the presence of his children in Brockville General Hospital on November 29, 2019. Otto was 99 years old. Born in Sumatra and schooled in Edinburgh, During WWII Otto served as a Major with the 154 Gurkha Parachute Battalion in the Pacific Asian theater of World War II. Otto lived and worked around the world until settling in Montreal as a bond trader and retiring to Brockville. Otto was a strong, brave, intelligent, humble gentleman who spoke several languages, enjoyed reading, playing cricket, golf, and tennis. Otto's detailed stories of the past will continue to be cherished as he is remembered with honour. He is survived by his six children, Marni, Alice (first wife), Keith (Martyne-Isabel), Kim (John), Kyle (Martha), Keir (Seema), Marni, and Alice; three grandchildren, Ben, Lindsay and Navin; and sister, Edith (Vaughan) who will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, should you choose, please donate to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019