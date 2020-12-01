FATHER OVEY N. MOHAMMED, JESUIT 1933 - 2020 Ovey Mohammed of the Society of Jesus died on November 28, 2020, at René Goupil House in Pickering, ON. Ovey was born in Trinidad, West Indies, the son of Nelson Ali Mohammed and Rosabella McKenzie. He was 87 years old and in his 51st year as a Jesuit. Born into a Hindu/Moslem family, he later entered the Roman Catholic Church and settled in Canada. He was ordained a priest in 1975 and spent the rest of his life at Regis College, Toronto, the Jesuit Theological College. His primary discipline was interreligious dialogue and he served as lecturer, writer, and administrator. Even in retirement for two decades he continued on at Regis College in multiple occupations. He was much appreciated for his concern in supporting the College and his Jesuit Community. On Friday, December 4, at 10:30 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the St. Ignatius Chapel part of Manresa Jesuit Spiritual Renewal Centre in Pickering. Interment follows at 2:30 p.m. at the Jesuit Cemetery, Guelph, ON. Donations to the Jesuit Advancement Office, 43 Queen's Park Cres. E., Toronto, ON M5S 2C3, (416-481-9154) would be appreciated as your expression of sympathy. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
